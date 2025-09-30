Operation Viper: Targeted enforcement operation in Florida focuses on violent crime, drug, firearms arrests

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple law enforcement agencies held a news conference at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday to announce a targeted enforcement operation focused on violent crime, drug and firearms arrests and investigations.
Investigators said the operation, called "Operation Viper," ran from mid-July through September in West Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie counties.
The operation resulted in 48 arrests and the seizure of 23 firearms.
Brett Skiles, who is the FBI Miami special agent in charge, said his agency would continue to keep its "foot on the gas" with additional operations planned in the coming months.
Among the agencies that attended the Tuesday afternoon news conference are the following:
- FBI Miami
- Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
- Martin County Sheriff's Office
- St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office
- West Palm Beach Police Department
- Riviera Beach Police Department
- Palm Beach Gardens Police Department
- Port St. Lucie Police Department
