Officials emphasize importance of proper vetting for those seeking med spa procedures

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Investigators have charged a woman for operating an unlicensed medical facility in Port St. Lucie, which reportedly left one woman with facial paralysis after a Botox procedure.

Now, public officials are emphasizing the importance of proper vetting for clients seeking aesthetic procedures.

WATCH: 'Green flags' to look for in a facility

'Green flags' patients need to look for before getting cosmetic procedures

Dave Aronberg, former State Attorney for Palm Beach County, who served in this role for more than a decade, expressed concern over claims of medical malpractice, particularly in facilities labeled as "med spas."

“I would have gone after this woman as well,” Aronberg stated, reflecting on the severity of the situation. Over the course of five years, his office has made 121 arrests in similar cases.

Aronberg mentioned little surprises him when it comes to claims of medical malpractice, but when shown images of the unlicensed facility, he remarked, “Oh my gosh,” and cautioned, “When your health care facility looks like a doghouse, you need to run. You should not be going in there.”

Dr. Edward Davidson, a licensed plastic surgeon with the Palm Beach Health Network, helps patients recover from botched procedures and noted the potential dangers of receiving treatment in inadequate settings.

“If it's a shed in someone's back garden, it's less likely to have adequate credentialing and appropriate licensing,” he stated.

Surrounded by his degrees, certifications, and licenses, Dr. Davidson emphasized that proper medical education is crucial.

“You have to complete an accredited residency program. That’s six years, in my case; that’s after medical school. And I did a fellowship after residency,” he explained.

Aronberg pointed out that the unlicensed facility did not display any certifications or licenses. “You don't see any certifications, any licenses on the wall. You got to ask those questions,” he said.

RELATED COVERAGE: Port St. Lucie woman accused of running unlicensed med spa in shed

Port St. Lucie woman accused of operating unlicensed med spa in backyard shed

Dr. Davidson advised potential clients to conduct thorough research before scheduling appointments.

“Look for green flags such as board certification by the American Board of Plastic Surgery,” he recommended. He also urged individuals to consider the location of the practice. “Is their office in a medical building, or is it in something that seems reputable?” he said.

Quick searches that can lessen the odds of a bad outcome. Aronberg concluded with a strong message: “Why would you even chance it? No one deserves that.”

The case serves as a cautionary tale for those considering cosmetic procedures, highlighting the importance of ensuring that practitioners are properly licensed and qualified.