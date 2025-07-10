Illegal med spa in Port St. Lucie leaves woman with facial paralysis, suspect arrested

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A woman faces multiple felony charges after being caught running an illegal med spa out of a shed in her Port St. Lucie backyard.

According to police, a victim reported her concerns after she experienced facial paralysis from services performed by Rosa Mena, 50, fter being injected at a makeshift med spa inside a backyard shed.

PSLPD

The victim said that once she told Mena about the paralysis, Mena refunded her the $325 paid for the services, but asked the victim to return for another injection of vitamins to "reverse" the issues.

After the paralysis persisted, the victim requested that Mena show her medical license, and Mena provided an altered certificate of Phlebotomy. The victim contacted the agency that issued the certificate and learned it had expired in February 2024.

In an attempt to put the victim's mind at ease, Mena told the victim that she is a doctor from the Dominican Republic.

In a multi-agency investigation involving PSL Police, PSL Code Enforcement, the PSL Building Department, the PSL Business Tax and the Florida Department of Health, a search warrant was issued for Mena's residence at the 5000 block of NW Coosa Drive.

Detectives reportedly found an overwhelming amount of evidence, including medical beds, fat sculpting machines, laser hair removal equipment, laser liposuction machines, and injection devices for fillers and Botox.

Mena is being charged with three counts of aggravated battery causing bodily harm, three counts of health safety- practicing medicine without an active license, one count of fraud-swindle obtain property $300 or more, one count of fraud-swindle obtain property under $20,000 and one count of use of two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

PSLPD

She is expected to make a first appearance in court on Thursday morning.