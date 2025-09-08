'Not in their best interest': Immigration concerns leads to school district enrollment drop

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — We’re digging deeper into why Palm Beach County school saw a drop of more than 6,000 students enrolling this year.

WPTV Anchor Mike Trim listened to a Palm Beach County School Board Member that said the immigration enforcement climate is a big cause.

School Board Member Edwin Ferguson sat down with Trim. Ferguson estimates 75% of the students didn’t enroll this year compared to last school year because of immigration concerns.

English Language Learners and English For Speakers of Other Language students saw enrollment drops of 1,600 and 2,900 students since the 2024-2025 school year.

Ferguson said he can understand their concerns.

“Anytime a child is not in school, I know that’s not in their best interest, but I do understand their concerns for their familial situation," Ferguson told Trim. "If a parent is at risk of being deported, I understand why he or she or they would chose not to enroll their kid in public school for fear of being deported and maybe having their family separated. So my heart goes out to them.”

Ferguson said before the school year started, board members were projecting a decline in enrollment, but only by about 500 students.

The Palm Beach County School District told Trim the reasons for declining enrollment were: The rise of the cost of living, demographic shifts and family empowerment scholarships.

The Palm Beach County School District had the largest decline this school year in the WPTV five-county viewing area during the state mandated 11-day headcount.

Palm Beach County had 6,270 less students from the 2024-2025 school year.

The Indian River County School District also saw a drop in enrollment of 225 students under the same time span.

The Okeechobee County School District has 200 less students this school year compared to the 2024-2025 school year.

Trim examined the drop, asking each county how it’s addressing the lower numbers.

The Palm Beach County school district told Trim it has implemented a hiring freeze.

A district spokesperson told Trim no layoffs are expected.

An Indian River County school’s spokesperson told Trim there was a plan in place for shifts in enrollment.

A district spokesperson said the district is still hiring for vacant positions.

An Okeechobee County School District spokesperson said the district lowered current employment vacancies and is placing current staff where they’re best needed.

Trim also connected with Martin and St. Lucie County school districts which both have slight increases in enrollment from last year.