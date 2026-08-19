Wrong operation on dog leads to help from local veterans group

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — When an active-duty Army soldier's pet underwent surgery on the wrong shoulder, a North Palm Beach veterans organization stepped in to provide financial support during a difficult time.

WPTV anchor Mike Trim recently spoke with the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund about their decision to help the serviceman and his girlfriend, who had already exhausted their savings paying for the initial procedure. The couple had even sold their motorcycle to cover the original surgery costs, leaving them with limited resources to address the veterinary error.

"Every single day we're helping veterans that come to us with emergency needs," explained Mike Durkee, executive director of the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund, during an interview at the organization's North Palm Beach office.

When board member and attorney Willard Shepard brought the situation to Durkee's attention, the response was immediate.

"Hearing the desperation from the service member who just spent all the money to get the operation done and not have additional funds," Durkee said, describing what motivated the organization's quick action.

The Wounded Veterans Relief Fund covered more than $1,000 in veterinary bills.

"We just felt so bad. We all love animals, right? Especially our combat service members," Durkee told Trim.

The Cane Corso is now recovering well following the second surgery.

"We felt really grateful. You know, extremely appreciative that they reached out and were able to help us with funds here and there," co-owner Raphie Shin said.

Meanwhile, Shepard is representing the couple as their attorney to address the circumstances surrounding the first surgery. The veterinarians involved in the original procedure declined to comment when contacted.