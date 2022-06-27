Pro-choice advocates spread their message in North Palm Beach

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — Days after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, pro-choice advocates in South Florida have been expressing their opposition.

"We are pro-choice, all the way, 100%," pro-choice advocates Melissa and Nichole Axel said.

It was standing-room only Sunday night at the First Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Palm Beaches, which welcomed people of all faiths and religion.

"At least we are saying that we don't agree, that this is not OK, that this isn't normal," pro-choice advocate Jules Gerstein said. "I was just in bed all day, just depressed. I couldn't watch the news. I couldn't do anything. Even though I'm angry, I'm also, like, numb."

The event moved outdoors as people like Melissa and Nichole Axel brought their signs to demonstrate that they're pro-choice.

Thomas Ghebrezgi/WPTV Pro-choice advocates hold signs with their messages during a June 26, 2022, rally in North Palm Beach, Fla.

"This is nobody else's decision but a woman and her doctor," Nichole Axel said. "This is absolutely something that does not need to be decided by any court, any person that doesn't have a uterus at this point."

She said the event is about more than just abortion and said what comes next will affect everyone.

"It was set in a precedent that you are allowed to have privacy in your medical decisions," Axel said. "What other medical decisions are you OK with opening to the government?"

The event wrapped up with a march along Prosperity Farms Road. More than 100 people took part.