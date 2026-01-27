Pickleball players say they're being priced out as Palm Beach Gardens fees triple to $15

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Pickleball players say they're being priced out of some local courts in Palm Beach Gardens after fees increased at popular facilities.

Tuesday was a busy afternoon at the North Palm Beach Community Center. All three indoor pickleball courts were being used, and another dozen or so players were waiting to get on. Still, it's not as bad as last week, when 58 people had signed up.

Raelene Thrasher comes to the center from Singer Island to play. She used to go over to the Burns Road Community Center in Palm Beach Gardens to play, but when that center's $30 million makeover was complete last year, the fees were raised from $5 for non-residents to $15.

She questioned whether the higher fees are fair for all players.

"Maybe it is an older generation, and they figure we have the discretionary income, but not everybody does," Thrasher said.

Geri DeSouza of Palm Beach Gardens contacted WPTV about the increased fees. She played regularly at the Burns Road Community Center. While she could still play there for the resident fee, she tells me it's harder for her to get a game.

"Since our pickleball groups are a mixture of residents and non-residents, it limited the number of people who were available to play," DeSouza said.

WPTV looked into the pricing and found Palm Beach Gardens' non-resident rate is $15, while in North Palm Beach, it's $4. In Jupiter, it's $3.

North Palm Beach recreation director Ashley Shipman said they've built some new outdoor courts, and her staff is doing its best to balance the added number of players they're seeing.

"Anytime weather is a little inclement or a little frigid, the indoor courts see higher numbers," Shipman said.

Palm Beach Gardens' Leisure Services Administrator Charlotte Presensky went before the City Council last month to explain the fee structure.

"Existing fees protect the residents' investment in facility construction and maintenance but prevent unauthorized instructors, tournaments and groups from taking over courts," Presensky said.

A Palm Beach Gardens city spokeswoman tells me no fee changes are being made in the short term, but there may be an opportunity to look at the fees later this year. That's because of a new indoor field house under construction.

But until then, many players are taking their rackets elsewhere.

"Being priced out of the fun recreation opportunities, a lot of people are," Holly Denton of North Palm Beach said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.