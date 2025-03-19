Breakfast at Tiffany's Tea Fashion Show held in North Palm Beach to support families with preemie babies

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — The annual Breakfast at Tiffany's Tea Fashion Show fundraiser by the Children's Healing Institute was held Tuesday to support local families with babies born prematurely.

The event supports the Children's Healing Institute's TEACUP Preemie Program.

WATCH BELOW: Local fashion show benefits premature babies

WPTV morning anchor Ashley Glass has emceed the event for the past several years.

"The energy in the room is incredible," Glass said. "It's a bunch of people invested in their community. It's people who care, and that's something everyone can get on board with."

A team from The Spark Boutique in West Palm Beach dazzled the crowd with unique, colorful looks during the fashion show.

Boutique owner Dawn Cirone detailed the looks and her inspiration for putting them together.

The Children's Healing Institute's focuses on strengthening families dealing with crisis. They provide items like diapers, blankets, breast pumps to meet some of the basic needs so families can focus on caring for their preemies.

Click here to learn about volunteer opportunities and ways to donate your resources to the Children's Healing Institute.