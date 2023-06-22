New raceway could be coming to Palm Beach County

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new raceway for motorists could be coming back to Palm Beach County.



A town hall meeting took place on Wednesday night in Royal Palm Beach to hear from the community on what they'd like to see.



"I picture two lanes, on the property then of course the tower the bleachers and I picture a whole lot of people there," Madelyn Marconi, a motorsports advocate, said.

She said she grew up around racing, and even met her husband on the former tracks.



"There's nothing I would like more than my family to grow up around the sport of drag racing like I did," Marconi said.

Palm Beach County District 6 Commissioner Sara Baxter hosted the town hall.

"I think a lot of people wanted to know what we are looking for as far as a racetrack goes and I just want to get some feedback before we start putting together what we're asking for," Baxter said. "I want to hear what they want and so this is all about listening to them and getting feedback in what they would like to see go there."

The event took place at the Cultural Center, which was standing room only of more than 200 people.

"Massive turnout," Mick Martinez, a race car parts distributor, said. "It shows there's a big motorsports community here in South Florida."

The proposed site is just south of the 20-mile bend in Loxahatchee and Baxter said they are working with Sheriff Ric Bradshaw for land by the shooting range to allow for a full drag strip.



The raceway would take over 128 undeveloped acres that have become available after relocating a proposed ATV park.

"The sport is growing exponentially so it's really important that we continue that here in the Palm Beach County Market because there's a lot of money here and a lot of interest here," Marcon said.

Marconi said the past year after the Palm Beach International Raceway closed down was a loss for drivers and local businesses like Martinez's

"It's a domino effect. The track locally closed so all the people that own gas stations now don't have the money no more," Martinez said. "The guys are not racing so they're not breaking their cars. Sales have gone down. It hurts everybody."

Martinez also is worried without a racetrack, motorists don't have a safe or legal outlet, leaving some to race on the streets.

"The good residents of our community are saying we have a need, and this is fulfilling that need," Baxter said. "I think the added benefit is getting some potential street racers off the street and giving them a place to do it legally."

Baxter hopes to have a proposal put together for developers by October and said it will be a long-term lease.



"We want to take this property and set it up in the best possible way so that generation after generation can use it and come out and enjoy it without the fear of it getting sold," Baxter said

Also in attendance was Tyler Glock, who says the site was already designated for a new ATV park.



"Our off-road vehicles, which is dirt bikes, ATV's and side by sides project is well underway there. We are on the crest of having the park built and them discussing putting a race track there makes absolutely no sense," Glock said.

Baxter said the ATV park has been moved to Loxahatchee off 60th Street at up to 200 acres and already is in the process of getting built.

"That was one of the things that I thought the residents needed in our area when we were faced with the decision inherited with the GL land swap," Baxter said. "So GL is constructing it to zero cost to taxpayers."

