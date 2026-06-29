New Florida state budget brings wins and losses for Palm Beach County projects

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Local agencies and organizations have been anxiously awaiting Florida’s finalized 2026–2027 state budget — and now, the numbers are in.

WATCH BELOW: 'In all this was a good year for Palm Beach County,' Florida State Senator Mack Bernard tells WPTV's Joel Lopez

Florida budget: Tri-Rail saved, but Palm Beach County loses millions

While several big Palm Beach County projects got crucial funding, some others didn’t make the cut, after nearly $1.6 billion in proposed spending was vetoed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The overall $117 billion budget includes major local wins, especially transportation.

One of the biggest: Tri-Rail, which had been at risk of shutting down in July without state help, will receive the $60 million it needed to keep operating.

Travel Tri-Rail funding could be restored as state budget negotiations continue Matt Sczesny

"It’s cheaper it does save you a lot of money," said Stanley Lucien, who rides the train from Boca Raton to Miami for business. "If I could fund it, I’d fund it myself."

Florida State Senator Mack Bernard called the funding a lifeline for commuters.

"Transportation is the key, because I know people are trying to get to work, schools and Tri-Rail plays that major role, between the residents of Palm Beach County, Broward and Dade," Bernard said.

Millions Headed to Local Infrastructure

Palm Beach County also secured money for major infrastructure upgrades, Bernard confirmed, including:



$1.5 million for the new Riviera Beach water treatment plant.

$2 million for drainage repairs to Australian Avenue from 45th Street to Palm Beach Lakes — part of a $65 million total project.

"The Australian Avenue project I think was vetoed last year correct? It didn’t get approved," I asked.

"It got vetoed — $800,000 got vetoed," Bernard replied.

This year, the state also approved $3 million for traffic safety improvements on Okeechobee Boulevard.

"In all this was a good year for Palm Beach County," Bernard said. "Over $30 million got approved so that's a 75% of the funding that we requested in the budget got through which is good for Palm Beach County."

Bernard says among the beneficiaries are the following:



$1.5 million for a special needs shelter at Arc of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach.

$1.5 million for the Teen Readiness Center at the Boys & Girls Club.

What Didn’t Make It

But the governor’s veto pen was felt. Nearly $2 billion in spending proposals were struck from the budget — including several Palm Beach County priorities:



$2 million in expansions to parts of the county’s water treatment plant.

$900,000 for road improvements and beautification in South Bay.

$125,000 in improvements to the Ocean Inlet beach access.

$200,000 for repairs and operations at Delray Beach’s historic American Legion building.

"As a little girl my grandparents celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in this building here," one resident said of the American Legion, known as the area’s historic Black hub.

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State Representative Rob Long, who advocated for the American Legion funding, told me he’s not giving up. He plans to push again during next year’s budget cycle.

For a full list of veto'd items, click here.