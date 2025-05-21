New field usage fees and parking hikes under consideration in Palm Beach County budget talks

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — From Tuesday’s County commission budget workshop, big changes could be coming to Palm Beach County parks — including a new usage fee for youth sports leagues and a price hike at popular beach locations.

Palm Beach County commissioners reviewed a preliminary budget for the Parks and Recreation Department as part of ongoing efforts to close funding gaps. With the board split, one of the more debated proposals is a $5-per-hour field usage fee that would impact nonprofit youth sports leagues.

County Administrator Verdenia Baker explained that unexpected costs — including $45 million spent on Secret Service protection during presidential visits — forced the county to adjust its reserves and consider new revenue streams.

The proposed field fee could generate approximately $351,000 in revenue and affect around 50 nonprofit organizations.

Commissioners remain divided on whether the fee is fair.

“I don’t want non-profit children’s sports groups to think that they may not be able to play in our county parks, because they can’t afford the fees,” said Commissioner Maria Sachs. “That must not happen — period.”

But others, like Commissioner Marci Woodward, defended the proposal.

“I am okay with what was put forward,” she said. “We have to turn the lights on, we have to maintain grass, there’s fertilization. We want to keep good parks for them to play on, and we are paying for it right now.”

Also included in the proposed budget is a beach parking fee increase — from $3 to $4 — at Kreusler Park and South Inlet Park, two county-operated beaches within municipalities that already charge for parking. If approved, the new rate would take effect October 1st.

Although no final decisions were made, commissioners emphasized the importance of finding ways to sustain services while managing growing costs.

The next budget workshop is scheduled for June 10th.