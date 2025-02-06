New 10% tariff on Chinese imports could impact online shopping habits

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Americans love a bargain, but a new 10% tariff on Chinese imports, signed by President Donald Trump, could make those deals harder to come by—especially for shoppers who rely on online retailers like Shein and Temu.

Millions of Americans turn to these platforms for trendy, budget-friendly fashion. However, with the new tariff and stricter import rules, experts said the affordability and convenience of these sites could be affected.

For years, Shein and Temu have benefited from a trade policy known as "de minimis," which allows packages valued under $800 to enter the U.S. without import taxes. That loophole is now closing, and the additional 10% tariff could further impact pricing.

"This was a loophole that allowed certain manufacturers to avoid paying taxes they should have been paying," said Rebel Cole, a finance professor at Florida Atlantic University. "So, this is actually a good thing."

An estimated 30% of packages shipped into the U.S. daily come from Shein and Temu. Some shoppers worry about how long their favorite deals will last.

“I got a box yesterday from a friend who made a huge Shein order and sent it to my house,” said Elze Guillen.

"Prices—you can’t go wrong with some of the sales they have," added Xiomara Dominguez.

Despite concerns, Cole said Chinese sellers may not immediately pass the tariff costs onto consumers due to China’s struggling economy.

"China is in very serious economic circumstances, because of the collapse of their property market," Cole explained. "So, they’re not in a great position to try to pass along those tariffs in the form of higher prices. We may see sellers absorb that 10% tariff rather than pass it along to consumers."

For now, those who continue to shop on these websites may not notice drastic price hikes just yet.

The U.S. Postal Service assured customers that it is working with Customs and Border Protection to implement an efficient system for collecting the new tariffs, while minimizing package delivery disruptions.

Shoppers will have to wait and see whether their favorite budget-friendly finds will stay as affordable as before.