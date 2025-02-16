Motorcyclist dead after colliding with Boynton Beach Fire Rescue firetruck

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a firetruck at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), a Boynton Beach Fire Rescue firetruck was approaching the 1325 block of S. Congress Avenue with its emergency lights and siren activated, attempting to make a left turn.

The motorcyclist, identified as Jacob Chalmers, 18, from Boynton Beach, was driving a Vitacci XMT 250 sport bike southbound on S. Congress Avenue as the firetruck continued its left-hand turn directly into the bike's path.

Both the driver and the passenger on the bike were ejected after hitting the rear side of the firetruck.

Chalmers was pronounced dead on the scene, and the passenger was transported to Delray Beach Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

WPTV reached out to Boynton Beach Fire Rescue for a statement with further details, who directed inquiries to PBSO, the investigating agency of the crash.