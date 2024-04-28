Mothers of crime victims speak out against murder and gun violence

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A vigil was held Saturday during National Crime Victims' Rights Week to remember those who died in violent crimes.

Georgie Dixon lost her son just more than 20 years ago.

"Torrey Emmanuel and he was murdered on New Year's Eve by his friend — his long-time friend,” she said at the event in West Palm Beach. "At one point I didn't — I didn't even think I would survive. It was just that bad when it first happened."

To this day she recalls the pain.

"Devastation all around. Hurt, pain, sorrow, grief, anger," Dixon said.

It’s something she's helping other mothers work through now as part of the Mothers Against Murderers Association or MAMA.

About 50 mothers attended Saturday's prayer vigil to honor their children.

"We try to bring awareness to how devastating it is when a mother and a father lose their loved ones to senseless gun violence," Angela Williams, Mothers Against Murderers Association founder and president, said.

The organization started in 2003 and has since created a network of 520 mothers.

Williams said she’s seen firsthand the impact it's made on the Palm Beach County community.

"They start out with being a victim, then they get to the survivor stage, and then they advocate, and so they help each other heal as well. It's just so important to keep the door of this organization open so these families have a place to come," Williams said.

It's support that mothers like Dixon are eternally grateful for.

"When you get to be able to be free to tell your story to talk about your child, it makes a huge difference because you know the mother sitting next to you feels the same exact way that you do," Dixon said