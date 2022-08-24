Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach County

Actions

Military Trail shutdown at Forest Hill Blvd. after fatal crash

Military Trail is shutdown at Forest Hill Blvd. after a fatal crash Wednesday morning.
Crash on Military Trail
Posted at 7:10 AM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 07:10:56-04

Military Trail is shutdown at Forest Hill Blvd. after a fatal crash Wednesday morning.

Chopper 5 reporter Johann Hoffend says your alternate routes are Kirk Rd. and Haverhill Rd.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a Dodge Challenger was driving down Forest Hill Blvd. at a "high rate of speed" just before 2 a.m.

As another car tried to cross the intersection at Military Trail, the cars collided head on.

The Challenger hit a powerpole and came to a stop upside down.

The driver of the Challenger died and the other driver sustained serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms