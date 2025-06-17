Middle east turmoil separates local bride-to-be from fiancé in Israel

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Tensions are on the rise in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

WPTV is closely monitoring the situation, which has intensified dramatically over the past five days.

The toll has been devastating, with reports confirming over 200 fatalities in Iran and at least 10 in Israel as violence continues to erupt.

Amidst this turmoil, personal stories are emerging that highlight the deep connections between families here in Palm Beach County and those affected overseas.

One such story is that of Talia Rockmacher, a bride-to-be studying in Israel who recently returned to South Florida.

“We actually got engaged here in Florida, surrounded by my family and friends in Palm Beach. It was beautiful,” Talia recalled, reflecting on her engagement earlier this year.

Having flown home for Father’s Day and a wedding dress fitting, months before her September wedding in Israel, Talia was preparing to return, but disaster struck.

Flights to Israel were abruptly canceled due to the escalating conflict. “The airspace is closed completely, no one is coming in and out,” she explained. “You have to be on your toes; there are sirens every few minutes. It’s a lot to handle.”

Although Talia’s fiancé remains safe, he has been forced into bomb shelters as missiles rain down on buildings where they live near Tel Aviv. “When something like a war is going on and your partner is halfway across the world, it’s incredibly difficult being so far away from them. I had no idea this would happen,” she added.

WPTV’s Joel Lopez asked Talia why she doesn’t seek shelter with her fiancé in Florida instead. “The wedding is taking place in Israel, where my fiancé’s family is located, and I need to return to finish my exams. I’m in my final year of school,” she said resolutely. “This is psychologically taxing.”

Talia’s roommate, a soldier in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has been dispatched to the frontlines.

This soldier is the youngest sister of Rabbi Yosef Rice from the Palm Beach Synagogue. "She’s not afraid, she’s not intimidated," Rabbi Rice shared with pride.

At just 21 years old, she is the youngest of nine siblings and the first in her family to serve in the IDF.

Rabbi Rice expressed his admiration: “She’s a tough girl, and I’m very inspired by her. Young people today often don’t know how to stand up for something, but to see her fighting for her nation and the Jewish people is incredibly important and meaningful to us and to the entire Jewish community.”

Out of precaution to her safety, we have decided not to disclose her identity or specific location.

However, Rabbi Rice did mention that explosions have been reported in her area. “There are constant threats everywhere in Israel right now, no matter where you are,” he said. “This is one of the more serious moments we’ve seen, with many days of ballistic missiles being fired. Hundreds and hundreds of them.”

Rice's sister last visited family in Palm Beach County in December, but now, amid the ongoing violence, the family is actively working to find a way to visit her in Israel to support her during this critical time.

