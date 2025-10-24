Mental Health America of the Palm Beaches' garden in need of repairs

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — At a nonprofit in Palm Beach County, a community garden is more than just a patch of greenery, it's a lifeline for mental health therapy.

Mental Health America of the Palm Beaches, located off Fern Street on the edge of downtown West Palm Beach.

WATCH BELOW: 'Here you have a chance to really grow and thrive. It's just a family,' Rick Malave tells WPTV

This garden is facing financial challenges while nurturing mental health

It's a national organization but the local chapter has been in West Palm Beach for 76th years, and has its roots in advocacy for individuals facing mental health challenges.

But after years of dedication, a garden which as been a testament to their commitment and therapy, is falling into disrepair.

“It’s helped me, because at first I was nervous and everything; after being here a few months I’m like, ‘Okay, I like this,’” shared 21-year-old member Laronte Hunter.

For him, tending to the garden has opened doors to connection and camaraderie.

“What I love about it mostly is that everybody comes together as one; it's about a whole community,” he said.

He’s passionate about the project and motivated to get others involved.

“I want to make sure that everybody else be like wanting to work on this garden with me," he said. "Let’s do it, let's get to work!”

The garden is alive with colorful flowers, fresh vegetables, and caterpillars preparing to turn into butterflies. Peer specialist Rick Malave sees the butterflies as a metaphor for the clients he says transform by the garden.

“The garden is serenity, a place to come decompress, a safe space," he explained.

Once struggling with addiction, Malave now pays it forward, helping others find healing.

“Here you have a chance to really grow and thrive. It's just a family,” he said.

One of the clubhouse coordinators, Liz Brumley echoed his sentiments.

WPTV CEO Andrew McAusland shares with WPTV's Joel Lopez the positive impact the garden is having on the members.

“This garden is hugely enriching," said Brumley. "Just having this space that they’ve created alongside me, we’ve planted everything here.”

However, the garden faces significant challenges. Rotting wooden planters and hungry iguanas threaten the hard work put into nurturing this sanctuary.

“We grow things like basil and turn it into pesto and we love it, but the iguanas, they also like the basil,” Brumley lamented.

To tackle these issues, the nonprofit has set a $5,000 fundraising goal to create an enclosure to protect their plants and replace aging pots and planters.

“We’ve come a long way from the start with the garden. The better it is, the better it is for the mental well-being for our staff and members,” said Andrew McAusland, CEO of the nonprofit.

McAusland notes that the garden serves as a critical resource for members, stating that the environment positively impacts their energy and outlook on well-being.

Over the past two years, daily visits have increased from just three members to upwards of 20, thanks in part to raising awareness about mental health resources, and to the growth in population he's seen in West Palm Beach.

“People who suffer from a mental health challenge are people just like you and me. We’re not clinical, we’re concerned with how you can contribute and be a part of the community,” McAusland stressed.

He encourages anyone with a loved one facing mental health challenges to visit the center.

“We are a refuge for anybody who may otherwise be isolated. What’s important is to be connected to a community, and that’s what we’re about,” he said.

As the garden continues to grow and evolve, the hope remains that support will flourish alongside it,

If you'd like to help the garden begin new roots, you can email them at info@mhapalmbeaches.org or call (561) 832-3755.