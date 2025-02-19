Man arrested after 8-hour crime spree in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested following an eight-hour crime spree along Forest Hill Boulevard in Palm Beach County, according to police.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Nelson Navarrete Arencibia started his spree at Casa Del Monte mobile home park, where he committed aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at around 7:03 p.m. Feb. 17.

By 7:24 p.m., Arencibia was at the Walgreens at the 6500 block of Forest Hill Boulevard where he committed armed robbery.

Less than 30 minutes later at 7:50 p.m., Arencibia committed a stabbing at the Quick Stop at the 6200 block of Forest Hill Boulevard.

Arencibia proceeded to go back to Casa Del Monte mobile home park and committed arson at 2:55 a.m. Feb. 18, where he was then located by deputies.

Arencibia faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, robbery with a firearm and first-degree arson.

