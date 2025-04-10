Loxahatchee woman arrested in animal cruelty case

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Loxahatchee woman has been arrested and now joins her husband behind bars, both accused of animal neglect leading to the death of at least two dogs.

Kate Faroni faced a Palm Beach judge this morning, when she learned she’d be held on a $12,000 bond for this alleged crime.

According to court documents we’re sorting through, her brother-in-law, Connor Faroni, filed a complaint with animal control saying they were not taking care of at least four dogs and two pigs in a home in Loxahatchee.

After several checks from Animal Control and Palm Beach County deputies, investigators found at least one animal was dead inside the home.

Jason Faroni faces numerous counts of animal cruelty.

The Faronis told investigators the home did not have power, because they had hit a powerline earlier, but Animal Control investigators found Florida Power & Light had cut their line for non-payment. They told detectives they would check in on the animals, but the complainant told detectives otherwise.

On a visit on Jan. 15, Animal Control found a 13-year-old Yorkshire and a 2-year-old boxer had died from lack of food or water.

Both her and her husband, Jason Faroni, have pleaded not guilty.