Longtime Palm Beach County substitute teacher accused of possessing child pornography

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake Worth Beach man who was a substitute teacher at the School District of Palm Beach County for nearly three decades faces multiple counts of possessing child pornography.

The suspect, Mark Pentilla, 69, was arrested Jan. 29.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Aug. 1, 2023, that came from the Broward Sheriff's Office. The tip said an internet user uploaded four files that depicted child sexual abuse material.

Investigators said on Aug. 9, 2023, they subpoenaed the internet service provider to find out who uploaded the files, which helped them identify Pentilla.

The affidavit said on Dec. 12, 2024, the sheriff's office received another cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an internet user who uploaded child sex abuse material.

A search engine reported that a user searched for explicit images of a child on Nov. 11, 2024. When detectives subpoenaed the same internet service provider, the report said it traced back to Pentilla.

On Jan. 21, 2025, a judge approved a search warrant for the Pentilla's home and a sheriff's office SWAT team went to the suspect's home.

Pentilla met with a detective and told them he had been a substitute teacher for the School District of Palm Beach County for the past 28 years, primarily teaching middle school students throughout the county.

Investigators said they confronted him about the images but Pentilla replied, "I might of unknowingly clicked on to that site and whatever image came up" and "I don't save them or use them."

However, later in the report, detectives said he admitted he was "curious about it" and wondered "what people are doing" but doesn't "search it out."

Investigators seized his laptop for evidence on Jan. 27, 2025, and said they found 10 files of child pornography on his computer.

Pentilla faces 10 counts of possessing child pornography. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The School District of Palm Beach County sent WPTV the following statement on the arrest:

"This substitute teacher was immediately terminated by the School District of Palm Beach County upon arrest. The charges are unrelated to District schools. The following message was provided to the families of the schools where he subbed in the last 12 months."

The school district also said the following statement was sent to families of the schools where Pentilla subbed in the last 12 months: