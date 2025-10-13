PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Jewish community in South Florida is celebrating today's historic peace deal that secured the release of all living hostages held by Hamas since the Oct. 7, 2023 attack.

"We were holding our breath till the very last moment," said Igor Alterman, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County.

Local Jewish community celebrates historic hostage release deal

The emotional day marks the end of a two-year ordeal for families whose loved ones were taken hostage and held in Gaza. Under President Trump's ceasefire agreement, 20 hostages have been freed in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

"We are thrilled beyond words," said Rabbi Jack Moline of B'nai Torah Congregation.

Community traditions come to an end

Rabbi Moline said his congregation had been lighting a second set of candles for the hostages who were being held in darkness, a tradition that is no longer needed now that the hostages have been released.

“When we have services here, when we light candles to initiate Shabbat, we've been lighting a second set of candles for the hostages who were being held in darkness. We are just thrilled that we no longer have to observe those two rituals," Moline said.

The synagogue had also kept chairs in the back representing the remaining hostages, which will be removed during their next worship service.

Leaders praise deal beyond politics

Both Alterman and Moline said the deal transcends political divisions, with credit due to those who made it possible.

"There needs to be a credit given where it's due. It's the Trump administration that was able to bring it to the finish line. " Alterman said.

Palm Beach County Ceasefire begins in Gaza: Local leaders react with cautious optimism Michael Hoffman

"The work that he's done on behalf of the State of Israel, the people of Gaza, he deserves all the credit in the world," Moline said.

Palestinian advocacy group responds

However, not everyone in South Florida is celebrating the deal. The Al-Awda Palestine Right to Return Coalition in Broward County posted a statement online expressing concerns about the agreement.

"It is clear to us that Trump and Netanyahu are engaged in tactics intended to normalize colonialism and dispossession aimed at undermining the near-complete global isolation of Israel, to recover strategic grounds," the group said.

They added: “The genocide continues because it is armed, funded, and shielded — indeed, directed — by the United States and its imperialist allies."

Looking ahead with hope and remembrance

Despite the celebration, community leaders acknowledge there is still work to be done and lives lost to remember.

"Let this not be taken away from us. There is so much more to be done moving forward, but today we celebrate," Alterman said.

Especially as not all of those killed while under Hamas’ control have been returned to Israel, an agreement in Trump’s deal.

"We're still, of course, saddened by the loss of life, and particularly by the remains that have yet to be returned to Israel," Moline said. “We don't know what the future holds for them and for those families that will not be able to have a closure and have a proper Jewish burial process. It breaks my heart,” said Alterman.

