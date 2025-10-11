PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — After two years of war and loss, there may finally be a light at the end of the tunnel in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

As of 5 a.m. EST Friday, a fragile ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas officially went into effect. The first phase includes the withdrawal of Israeli troops from key areas in Gaza and the beginning of a large-scale return of displaced Gazans to their homes — to name a few of the actions of the deal.

Ceasefire begins in Gaza: Local leaders react with cautious optimism

Under the terms of the agreement, Hamas now has until 5 a.m. EST on Monday to release 48 hostages — 20 of whom are still believed to be alive.

WPTV’s Michael Hoffman spoke with local leaders in both the Jewish and Islamic communities to hear their thoughts on this pivotal moment.

"This should have happened a long time ago," said Edward Ahmed Mitchell, deputy director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

"This is a historic moment," added Michael Hoffman, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County.

While both expressed hope, they also voiced concerns about whether the ceasefire will hold — and what happens next.

"We're concerned about whether or not this ceasefire will hold, whether or not it will lead to a fully liberated Palestinian state at some time in the future," Mitchell said. "But for now, the key thing is the violence stops. The starvation of Gaza ends. Captives go free. We move in a just direction."

"I think we're all hoping with the release of the hostages and the first phase of the deal being put into action is that I think all of us can start to move to the next phase of our lives," Hoffman told WPTV.

"It's a time for us to rejoice and just to express thanks and appreciation for all of those who work so hard to secure their release," he added.

In a time of division and loss, both leaders agree — there is room for shared values and humanity.

"The common ground we should find is that every human being matters. Every human is equal to other humans, regardless of their ethnicity, their race, where they were born, and every human being, every human community of people, has the right to self-determination," Mitchell said.

"I think the only aspiration we all have is that our brothers and sisters, living in Israel, living surrounded by their neighbors in the Arab world, is that they can live in a place of peace. They can live in a place of prosperity," said Hoffman.

The coming days will be critical in determining whether this ceasefire leads to lasting peace — or becomes just another brief pause in a long and painful conflict.