Local AT&T workers strike for better conditions, say company is bargaining in bad faith

Some AT&T employees in South Florida are joining the 17,000 others on strike across nine states, including Florida.

We’ve heard from several of you wondering if this strike will impact your service with AT&T, and to learn more about what’s happening.

WPTV News reporter Victor Jorges went out to the area where workers are gathering daily on Jog Rd. and Okeechobee Blvd., near the Turnpike ramp.

He met with Johnny Hernandez, the president of the Communications Workers of America, District 3. That is the local group pushing for better conditions.

They say it’s their 20th day on strike, and they’re not going to stop showing up until AT&T gives them better working contracts.

AT&T workers strike for better conditions, say company is bargaining in bad faith

“They all want to come to work, they enjoy coming to work,” said Hernandez. “They just want to make sure that AT&T bargains in good faith and provides excellent contract like they ask of us to provide excellent service out to the field.”

He told Jorges there have been negotiation talks via a federal mediator, but they feel the company is bargaining in bad faith.

AT&T workers strike near Turnpike and Jog Rd.

We reached out to the company about this.

In a statement, they said:

The Communications Workers of America (CWA) District 3 has decided it no longer wants to involve a skilled federal mediator to assist in negotiations. This decision was unexpected, since withdrawing from mediation seems inconsistent with the union’s allegation of unfair labor practices.



We thank the mediator for their efforts throughout this process. Regardless of whether a neutral third-party is present, progress will not be made without a willingness to compromise.



As we have said from day 1, we are focused on reaching a fair and competitive agreement that benefits our hard-working employees as quickly as possible, and this won’t change. In the meantime, we will remain prepared for all contingencies to ensure our customers receive the excellent service they deserve.

The group says they plan on being there again tomorrow morning.

They say Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick might join them on their picket line.