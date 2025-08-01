Let's Hear It for supporting kids going back to school

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — People come to our WPTV Let's Hear It community meet-ups for many reasons, and for our most recent event at Loggerhead Marinelife Center, WPTV Anchor Ashley Glass had the pleasure of talking with Lindy Harvey, Executive Director of the Spirit of Giving non-profit, about a back-to-school gifting event for local families in need.

Spirit of Giving hosts an annual Back to School Bash, but it's not done without many charitable organizations, individuals, and networking groups working for months in advance to make it a success.

"It takes a village," Harvey said.

For the event, students are paired with a personal shopper to choose items such as a backpack, socks, shoes and school supplies.

Harvey expects to serve thousands of students at multiple distribution sites in Palm Beach County before the new school year gets underway. The need is greater than ever this year, with tariffs posing challenges to fundraising.

"This year we have already surpassed $36,000, which was so important this year because tariffs really hurt us," Harvey said.

The $36,000 and counting was raised by the Vinny Cuomo Networking Group, which is made up of hundreds of local professionals.

"We are hoping for a record-breaking result," Cuomo said. "We appreciate all the support. There is nothing better than seeing local professionals gather and help by providing much-needed school supplies."

To donate to the back-to-school event, click here.