Jobs cut and thousands of students at risk as Palm Beach County braces for Haitian TPS rollback

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Haitian immigrants in Palm Beach County are bracing for a potential rollback of Temporary Protected Status that could upend lives, strain public services and deepen an already significant student enrollment crisis in one of Florida's largest school districts.

The potential policy change has left many in the Haitian community — some of whom have lived in the United States for 16 years — terrified of being sent back to a country currently under a Level 4 do not travel advisory.

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Haitian immigrants brace for TPS rollback in Palm Beach County

Philippe Augustin said the fear is unlike anything the community has experienced.

"More than scared," Augustin said. "You have people traumatized."

Many in the community originally came to the U.S. after a devastating earthquake struck Haiti in 2010. TPS, a federal designation that shields nationals of certain countries from deportation due to unsafe conditions, has allowed them to live and work legally in the United States since then.

A rollback would strip that protection, leaving thousands vulnerable to removal.

Schools already struggling could face deeper crisis

The Palm Beach County School District is already down 7,000 students, a number that is projected to climb to 10,000. Union leaders say a TPS rollback could accelerate that decline significantly.

Afifa Khaliq, president of SEIU Florida Public Services Union, said Haitian immigrants represent the largest affected ethnic group in the area and warned that additional student losses are likely.

"We may be looking at 1,000 more or 2,000 more," Khaliq said.

She says the district has already cut 76 positions, a trend Khaliq tied directly to the pressures of Florida's shifting immigration landscape.

"That is mostly because of Florida's immigration rates and crises," Khaliq said.

Palm Beach County School District teacher Elizabeth Holmes said the emotional toll on students is already visible in her classroom.

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"I have seen kids nervous, I've seen parents nervous. They just live in fear, it's awful," Holmes said.

Holmes said her students worry daily that their parents could be taken away, and the uncertainty has created an atmosphere of anxiety that is difficult to manage.

"I mean, it's just... it's devastating," Holmes said.

Holmes added that the losses would not be limited to students.

"I know we will lose a lot of students, and even our staff at school," Holmes said.

Impact extends far beyond the classroom

The consequences of a TPS rollback would not stop at the schoolhouse door. Khaliq said the ripple effects could be felt across multiple sectors of Palm Beach County's economy and public infrastructure, including transportation, food services, and health care.

She raised pointed questions about how the health care industry, in particular, would absorb the loss of experienced workers.

"How can you replace skilled nursing staff, skilled home care workers with unskilled workers?" Khaliq said.

The economic stakes are substantial. Khaliq said TPS holders contribute millions annually to the local economy — a figure that underscores just how deeply embedded this workforce is in the region's financial foundation.

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"These workers are contributing to our economy, right, $2.6 billion annually," Khaliq said.

Khaliq said many Palm Beach County residents may not fully appreciate the role TPS holders play in daily life — until those workers are gone.

"You will know these workers exist when services would not be provided," Khaliq said. "So pay attention now."

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