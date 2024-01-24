Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County receives $1 million donation

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County has received a $1 million donation.

The money was gifted by the Temple Foundation and it's being distributed to nearly 40 local Jewish organizations, synagogues and schools with a focus on children's programs.

Leaders told WPTV they've had increased costs for security with the recent rise in anti-semitism.

Rabbi Michael Klein of Temple Torat Emet in Boynton Beach said: "We've been very very fortunate in not having to deal with immediate threats but we certainly want to be as proactive as possible to make sure that that doesn't occur but if it does, that we are prepared to deal with it."

