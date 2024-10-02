Jewish community celebrates Rosh Hashanah in midst of war in Middle East

PALM BEACH, Fla. — With fears of all-out war in the Middle East, Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, is on so many minds.

Israel faces a decision on how to respond to the barrage of missiles fired by Iran.



"So, on one hand as a Jewish community we're walking into synagogue these days for High Holidays, we are troubled, we are dismayed, we are praying for the safety and security of our brothers and sisters living in Israel," Michael Hoffman, the president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach said.

At the moment, the Jewish community is commemorating a new year while so many folks remain on edge.

Hoffman said even with everything going on from Israel to antisemitism here in in the United States, there is time to pause and give thanks.

"Because here in Palm Beach we're a growing community, we're a thriving community and we have the opportunity to gather together as a community to support each other during these incredibly difficult times," Hoffman said, "but still act together as a community to stand up against hatred."

Eric Lob is an expert in international relations at Florida International University who has focused his work on the Middle East.

"I would describe it as a high fluid situation and one that I described involves a lot of moving parts and a lot of different countries, territories and geographies," he said. "It's a very complicated and convoluted conflict that is unfolding."

In a region where the path to peace remains fragile.

"The likelihood of peace and restraint and deescalation and stability right now are very, very, slim," Lob said.