'It’s unheard of': Stray cat population considered 'massive crisis' in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — In the stretches of Palm Beach County the population of stray cats has grown to over 200,000 according to Brittany Mason who is calling it a crisis.

Shes the founder of Wild Whiskers non-profit who has been on the frontlines of capturing the strays.

WATCH BELOW: 'It is an overpopulation crisis,' Brittany Mason tells WPTV

Stray cat population considered 'massive crisis' in Palm Beach County

“I start trapping about 4 a.m. I try to get set up before the cats get there, that's the best time. I can have nights as late as midnight depending on if I get the cat that I'm after," said Mason. “Oh yeah, it is an overpopulation crisis.”

The nonprofit also helps support families that have cat colonies living on their property through food and resources for the animals.

Brittany reached out to WPTV's Joel Lopez to spotlight the overwhelming stray cat crisis after watching a social media video he posted that went viral.

In the video, a stray orange kitten approached Lopez and his photojournalist during an interview.

Thousands of people in the comments asking what is being done to help the kitten.

They tried to find it some help, but the kitten had to be put down due to its condition.

"We messaged you, because we saw that, and for you, that's something that you don't see, where that's every day for us," said Mason. "Like you, they come up to you and they beg for help and that kitten shouldn't have to be born to die. It suffered and it shouldn't have to. No animal should have to suffer."

This sad reality has motivated Mason to catch thousands of stray cats over the last five years, spaying and neutering them before sending those who have nowhere else to go back into the wild.

"Why re-release them? Why not put them up for adoption?" asked Lopez.

"There's not enough space, all of the shelters and rescues are full. There's not enough adopters looking for them. The best thing is to fix them and put them back so they stop reproducing," said Mason.

She said this year alone she has captured over 500 stray cats.

On Friday, she brought Lopez along as she loaded up multiple traps, with about 15 cats, into her truck and drove them over to Furry Friends Animal Rescue, where they have a Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) program.

At the site, crews saw other people and organizations dropping off stray cats of all ages and sizes.

Staff at Furry Friends were all hands on deck, cataloging and inspecting the cats.

“How much of a crisis would you say this is right now?" asked Lopez.

"Massive, it’s unheard of. We average between 25 and 50 every week and we’re barely even putting a drop in the well,” said Becca Marrero, a veterinary technician with Furry Friends. "A lot of these kittens we can take inside, but the adult cats don't feel comfortable inside, so we really want to make sure they have the best life possible. If they're sterile, they're not going to go out looking for boyfriends or girlfriends; they're going to be less likely to wander, and they're going to be a little bit healthier overall," Marrero explained.

Every Friday, by appointment only, their TNVR event is free of charge at the Palm Beach Kennel Club in West Palm Beach.

They also have traps available for rent, providing vital support in addressing the cat crisis in the community.