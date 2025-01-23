Immigration policy change allows for arrests at churches, schools

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A new directive from President Donald Trump will allow undocumented immigrants to be arrested at churches and schools.

For more than a decade these locations have served as safe havens for the migrant community but that is now changing as the president moves forward with plans for mass deportations.

The Department of Homeland Security recently announced that federal agents are now authorized to enter schools and churches to arrest undocumented immigrants.

How a church in Lake Park plans to deal with new immigration policy:

"I wouldn't want to put a burden upon someone that I wouldn't want placed on me," said Pastor David Williams of Lake Park Community Church. "I really think that, that is an overreach."

This decision ends a long-standing policy that designated these spaces as "sensitive locations," where immigration enforcement was generally avoided. Williams said it's a thin line to walk for faith leaders.

"As a pastor we are obligated to obey the laws of the land, so I will absolutely abide by whatever the law is, however I strongly feel like that's unjust," Williams said.

The DHS announcement said in part the following:

"Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America's schools and churches to avoid arrest…The Biden Harris Administration abused the humanitarian parole program to indiscriminately allow 1.5 million migrants to enter our country."

Williams said he will do the best he can to allow his church to continue be a place of refuge.

"We have a huge Haitian Community, we have Jamaicans, we have people from central and south America, I don't ask what their immigration status is. We are here for them, we are here with them, I have an elder who is an attorney, and we will look for all remedies possible," said Williams.

Pastor tells WPTV what he thinks about new immigration policy:

Lake Park Community Church also has a school, Williams said he understands how the current political environment can create fear for parents and children.

"I would want to comfort them that they should focus on their education and let this play out in the courts," said Williams.

In the meantime, immigration advocacy groups are encouraging undocumented populations to learn their rights.

WPTV reached out to schools districts within out viewing area about the announcement and how it would be handled by school leaders, Martin County Schools provided a statement:

"We will continue to follow all legal requirements and collaborate with all law enforcement agencies. School staff are precluded from disclosing immigrant status of students absent a warrant or parent permission. We encourage families to ensure their child's attendance at school as they always have, as we remain committed to providing a safe, nurturing learning environment for all students."

WPTV is still waiting to hear back from the other school districts on the matter.