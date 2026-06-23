IDDeal Place gives adults with disabilities a place to call home

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Families, founders, and supporters gathered Tuesday, for a moment many have dreamed about — the ribbon-cutting of The IDDEAL Place, an affordable housing project designed specifically for adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities, also known as I/DD.

WATCH BELOW: 'This was such a dream for so long,' Bonnie Schmidt tells WPTV's Joel Lopez

IDDeal Place gives adults with disabilities affordable housing

Located just north of Lantana Road, east of the Turnpike, this is the first housing community of its kind in Palm Beach County for adults with I/DD to have their own place to call home.

Until now, no such community existed locally, despite there being only seven I/DD communities in all of Florida — providing fewer than 600 beds statewide.

A New Kind of Independence

Walking into his soon-to-be home, inaugural resident Scott Ruben couldn’t hide his excitement.

“What do you think of the building? Have you seen your new room?” asked WPTV reporter Joel Lopez.

“Yes,” Ruben replied with a smile excited to move in.

Ruben is on the spectrum, and this move marks a big step toward independence. His dad, Bob, has been his caregiver for 34 years.

“Come moving day how do you think you’re going to feel?” Lopez asked. “I’m gonna be nervous,” Bob said. “Yeah, I’m gonna have a lot of emotions.”

Like many parents of adults with I/DD, Bob and his wife have worried about the future and who will care for Ruben if something were to happen to him.

"I'm going to do whatever I can to make him successful. We are setting him up to be as successful as we possibly can," said Bob.

Palm Beach County Affordable housing coming to Palm Beach County for adults with disabilities Joel Lopez

The IDDeal Place has been built with community and comfort in mind: each suite has shared lounges, kitchens, and laundry areas.

Every appliance and feature is ADA-compliant.

The 24 residents will also enjoy private bedrooms and bathrooms, along with round-the-clock supervision. For some families, the opening is nothing short of life-changing.

“This was such a dream for so long when I realized Jessica would never be independent,” said Bonnie Schmidt, whose 41-year-old daughter, Jessica, has a rare metabolic disorder that caused brain damage at just six weeks old.

Schmidt is also guardian to Kim, 38, who has autism.

We first met Schmidt two years ago when there was no affordable housing for her daughters in Palm Beach County and learned about The Iddeal Place project.

Seeing her now, the emotion was clear.

WATCH BELOW: Affordable housing for adults with disabilities coming to Palm Beach County

Housing coming to Palm Beach County for adults with IDD

“To come here today and see the support of so many people it’s just a beautiful thing,” she said.

Rent will start at around $1,500 a month, which includes utilities, group activities, group transportation, and support services. For Bob, this move is a new chapter for his whole family.

“Will this be the first time you and your wife will be living alone?” Lopez asked. “Yes — we’ll see how that goes,” he said with a laugh.

According to the IDDeal Foundation, more than 500,000 Floridians are diagnosed as I/DD, and over 8,000 I/DD adults in Florida are still waiting for a safe and supportive place to live.

This generation is also the first in which many individuals with I/DD will outlive their parents, creating a growing need for sustainable housing solutions.

Supporters hope The IDDeal Place becomes a blueprint for expanding affordable I/DD housing across South Florida.

With move-in day set for August, the excitement is building.

“I want you all to know that you have found your home. You have found your place in this world,” said Bonnie to future residents.

The work isn't over. The IDDEAL Foundation hopes to enhance the community even further, starting with a project to install cover and shade structures over the outdoor walkways and accessible gym equipment — all specially designed for people with disabilities.

These improvements would protect residents from Florida’s intense sun and rain, ensuring that outdoor spaces remain safe, comfortable, and inviting year-round.

The foundation is actively seeking donations and sponsors to bring this vision to life. Leaders say that every contribution — big or small — will help create a more inclusive and supportive environment for residents.

WPTV

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