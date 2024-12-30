How you can ring in 2025 in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you want to celebrate the end of 2024 and the start of 2025, there is no shortage of venues across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

Take a look at some of the events going on across the WPTV viewing area:

Palm Beach County

Downtown West Palm Beach: A free, family-friendly event is being held in downtown West Palm Beach from 6 p.m. Tuesday to midnight. The festive celebration will occur near the Sandi tree along the waterfront and include music and light shows.

CityPlace: All-day live music performances on the lawn. Performances will take place Tuesday at noon-3 p.m., 4-7 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Cox Science Center in West Palm Beach: The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday and include a variety of fun including live science shows, music and dancing, food trucks and a countdown to the "noon-year."



Activities are included in regular science center admission and are free for members. Prices are $26 for adults, $22 for kids 3-12, $24 for seniors, and free for kids under 3.

Boca Raton: The Town Center at Boca Raton will have a family-friendly event from 10 a.m. to noon. Located in Nordstrom Court, near the play area, families can ring in the New Year with activities including games, crafts, magic, face painting, music and dancing. The celebration will also include "lots of confetti and a juice box toast."

Lake Worth Beach: The second annual New Year's Eve ball drop at the Lake Worth Beach Golf Club will include music to ring in the new year. Free to attend while food and drinks can be purchased from the Beach Club. Festivities kick off at 7 p.m.

Click here for a variety of other events across Palm Beach County that cost anywhere from $19.99 to $300.

St. Lucie County

Port St. Lucie: Ring in the new year at Tradition Square on Tuesday from 5-9 p.m. Festivities will include music from a Garth Brooks tribute band, food trucks and a fireworks display.

Fort Pierce: The countdown to 2025 begins Tuesday at 9 p.m. with a fireworks display on the waterfront.

