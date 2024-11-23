How you can help the families of 2 PBSO deputies killed in accident

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association is starting a fundraiser after two deputies died on Thursday.

The union for Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies said it’s collecting donations at this link to help support the families after their loss.

John Kazanjian of the Police Benevolent Association told WPTV Corporal Luis Paez and Deputy Sheriff Ralph “Butch” Waller were the sole providers for their families. He said they’ve already provided each family with a check for $77,000.

“It seems like it always happens right around the holidays,” Kazanjian said. “Now we’re going through Thanksgiving, Christmas. I feel bad for that family.”

He said he knew Corporal Luis Paez after he spent more than three decades with the sheriff’s office. He said he loved to ride his motorcycle.

“As long as I knew him he was always riding his motorcycle,” he said. “…He had a passion for riding. All three of them did. They are all going to be truly missed.”

Kazanjian said he has Deputy Ignacio “Dan” Diaz in his constant thoughts. The sheriff’s office said Diaz is continuing to fight for his life and is in critical but stable condition.