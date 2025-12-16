How you can help pets find their forever homes in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Every morning, WPTV introduces you to an 'Underdog' looking for their forever home, and every shelter expresses the need for volunteers.

Underdog Adopt a WPTV Underdog to bring home for the 'howl-idays'! Samantha Roesler

Being a volunteer at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control provides many ways to help animals in need, with rewarding opportunities for everyone from walking dogs to assisting with events.

"You don't need to sacrifice an immense amount of time and energy here," Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control volunteer Ben Porter said. I can always guarantee the reward is going to be so much more than that feeling of commitment."

If adopting or volunteering isn't an option, consider becoming a foster. Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control offers multiple options to work with your lifestyle. Also, fostering a pet can help show if they are a right fit for your family before committing to adopting.

"You can give so much to the animals, help so many animals and help them on their journey to finding their forever home," said Nicky Abdelnour, a cat foster volunteer.

Foster Coordinator Emily Maple says her staff will help match families with the perfect pet for the family's situation and energy level.

"All you need to offer is your love and time," Maple said.

Animal Care and Control is seeking those willing to take care of sick shelter pets through the Home for the Holidays Foster Program. The program is for people willing to open their homes to pets recovering from kennel cough, and the shelter will supply everything needed to care for the pet.

PBCACC

"Once you are here and you get to experience the smiles on the dogs' faces and all the kisses that you get and watching your favorite dog walk out the door because they're adopted, it is 1000% worth it," said volunteer Heather Smith.

This month, the shelter is partnering with Life with Reef for their 4th annual Santa Paws Toys Drive— spread some holiday cheer by dropping off new, unopened toys, treats and blankets.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

