Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
LifestylePetsUnderdog

Actions

Adopt a WPTV Underdog to bring home for the 'howl-idays'!

Tania and Scooby-Doo
WPTV
WPTV Anchor Tania Rogers and Scooby-Doo Underdog
Tania and Scooby-Doo
Posted

Bring a WPTV Underdog home for the howl-idays! All these pets are up for adoption in a local shelter.

SCOOBY-DOO is a 1-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since August. His adoption fee is $140.

Scooby-Doo Underdog
Scooby-Doo Underdog

BRUNO is a 9-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since October. Her adoption fee is $50.

Bruno Underdog
Bruno Underdog

PUMPKIN & PATCHES are 7-year-old brothers at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. They are a bonded pair, so they must go home together! They are both shy at first, but once they have warmed up to you they will make very sweet companions. Adopting them costs $140.

Pumpkin and Patches Underdog
Pumpkin & Patches Underdog

CRUMPET is a 3-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since November. His adoption fee is $140.

Crumpet Underdog
Crumpet Underdog

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening