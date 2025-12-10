Adopt a WPTV Underdog to bring home for the 'howl-idays'!

Bring a WPTV Underdog home for the howl-idays! All these pets are up for adoption in a local shelter.

SCOOBY-DOO is a 1-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since August. His adoption fee is $140.

BRUNO is a 9-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since October. Her adoption fee is $50.

PUMPKIN & PATCHES are 7-year-old brothers at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. They are a bonded pair, so they must go home together! They are both shy at first, but once they have warmed up to you they will make very sweet companions. Adopting them costs $140.

CRUMPET is a 3-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since November. His adoption fee is $140.