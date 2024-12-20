How would a potential government shutdown affect South Florida?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With a government shutdown looming, many around South Florida may be wondering if that shutdown goes forward, how will it affect us here?

Experts tell WPTV reporter Michael Hoffman some government programs would not be affected by a potential shutdown. But the nearly 90,000 federal workers in Florida could feel the effects.

Tonight, time is of the essence in Washington as lawmakers work to reach an agreement on a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. This, after Congress voted down a Trump-backed proposal. As lawmakers scramble, people in South Florida are concerned about the impact of a shutdown.

“I just think that it's going to cause a little bit of problems,” said Michael Guarneiri of West Palm Beach.

“I don't know how exactly it'll affect me,” said Brian McDermott.

So, let’s break it down. Essential services like Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, VA benefits, USPS and SNAP would not be affected. However, national parks and monuments would close.

The biggest impact would be on federal workers, including 88,000 federal employees in Florida. Those deemed essential would work without pay until a deal is reached.

Non-essential federal employees would be furloughed.

“For a lot of federal workers in South Florida and the Treasure Coast, that paycheck isn't coming,” said WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley. “They still have to pay the mortgage, they still have to buy groceries, they still have to pay the electric bill, and, you know, they're not going to be very happy about this. I think immediately for the average resident of South Florida, the Treasure Coast, there's nothing for them to be concerned about. However, if your spouse or significant other is working for the federal government and their paycheck isn't arriving, then it impacts the entire family.”

Once explained, it became clear for many I met today that their benefits are not at risk either way.

“Thank you, because I was concerned,” said Guarneiri.

“You've pretty much helped me understand it a little bit better, how it could affect just everyday people,” said McDermott. “So I think just educating themselves on how it could affect them or family members and just everybody in general is important.”

On Friday night, the House has passed the bill to avoid a government shutdown by a wide majority of 366-34, before sending the vote to the Senate.