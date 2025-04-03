How funding cuts could impact the Palm Beach County School District

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As state lawmakers look to cut funding, a move that could potentially save Florida millions, some public school leaders are worried at what cost saying funding from programs like Advanced Placement, dual enrollment and other college-level courses help pave the way for students' futures.

The Palm Beach County School District could see massive cuts in funding for college-level courses, dual enrollment and industry certifications if a measure in the Florida State House ultimately becomes law.

“It means kids will have less college credit when they leave us and when they graduate from the school system,” Burke said. “Families are going to end up paying more at the college level if provided the student still makes it to college.”

Lawmakers in favor of the cuts say it’s because they aren’t sure where the districts are spending that money.

The funding is called an ad-on "Full-Time Equivalent"— if a student takes and passes the final tests for one of these AP or similar programs, the schools get money from the state. But a proposal could cut the amount the state gives in half.

That has the Palm Beach County School Board planning, now concerned that high school students and families would be hardest hit.

“We’ve never seen this in this magnitude coming from the State of Florida,” School Board Vice Chair Marcia Andrews said. “I think also we need to just know that we don’t know what’s going to happen to us at the federal level, yet this is just the State, and it’s horrifying what could happen to us as we move forward.”

Burke says the programs aren’t going anywhere, it will just be a challenge to sustain the success he says the A-rated school district has.

“If you're a parent of a high school student, you really want to benefit from kids being able to generate those college credits for free, and if this funding is cut, they may end up having to pay more down the road,” Burke said.

Wednesday evening’s meeting was the first of many the district has scheduled to plan out the new budget going forward. The next and final workshop will be on the May 28 with the tentative adoption of a budget coming in July and a hope for a finalized budget by September 10.