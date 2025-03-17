How 3 dogs are making a big difference in Palm Beach County schools

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Three “employees” are making a big difference at Palm Beach County schools.

The district now counts with the cuteness and dedication of three service animals, handled and trained by experts to bring joy to students on their toughest days.

WPTV reporter Victor Jorges spent time at Seminole Ridge High, where Athena, one of the newest dogs, was hard at work making students smile.

“Having her on campus, especially wherever she goes, she's definitely made a positive impact with everyone she comes in touch with,” said officer Chad Aubrey, Athena’s human.

Athena recently graduated from Paws and Stripes program at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Some of their training includes exposing the pups to loud noises or different circumstances they might face in schools.

"We have to work with these dogs and make sure that they're not going to be startled or overreact from those these noises," said Sgt. Scott Braselier, who oversees the therapy dog program.

He told Jorges these dogs are doing a great job at easing student’s mental health.

"We never know what kind of day they're having good, bad, or indifferent," Scott said. "We don't know what happened at home and you walk into these schools, whether you're interacting with staff members or you're interacting with students, it doesn't matter."

Athena joins two other dogs working to help students and teachers with their emotions.

"Whenever a tragedy happens, whether it's a teacher passing, student passing, we're now able to have instead of one dog working with the number of students and staff, we now have three," he said.

One student we spoke with, Sage Guirguis, said she’s felt the benefits of having Athena around firsthand.

Sage told us she recently broke her leg, and Athena was right there to help her feel better.

"I see Athena and all of a sudden I'm smiling, and I forget that my foot's even broken," she said. "I'm sitting on the floor with her and she's like pawing me and trying to get me to pet her and there's been so many times that immediately she tries to change the mood, and she does it every time."

Guirguis and the two dog handlers agree the canine’s presence helps ease tension between students and police.

"Seeing a cop can initially be scary," said Guirguis. "Seeing just a big cop walk around the school, some people can get uncomfortable by it, but with the dog, it's a very open space.”

Sgt. Scott told us the dogs have helped with knocking down barriers to communicate with students.

"We become almost invisible," he said. "The uniform, even if people have a fear or concern about police, that goes away. It instantly opens up communication, so we're able to relate and talk to these students."

Officer Aubrey says he’s lucky to have this unusual job.

"I think I have the best job in the district, honestly," he said. "I mean, no one's mad when you show up with a puppy dog."

All dogs that go through the Paws and Stripes program are rescues, and they must go through training to make sure they’ll perform well in schools. So far, these three dogs the district already has are making a different.

"Really is helping us out a lot and of course I'm always hoping for more," said Scott.