Here are the early signs, symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease and how to treat them

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Forgetfulness and both long and short term memory changes are all early signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.

As several drugs come to the market, a new one was just approved by the Food and Drug Administration in early July.

I caught up with neurologist Dr. Thomas Hammond of the Marcus Neuroscience Institute at Baptist Health in Boca Raton via Zoom during his lunch hour.

He’s been closely studying the clinical trials on a new drug called donanemab, sold under the brand name Kisunla. It’s a monoclonal antibody infusion given every four weeks.

Hammond said it’s showing great promise for those able to detect early stage Alzheimer’s.

This new drug developed by Eli Lilly is FDA cleared for use in adults with mild cognitive impairment or early Alzheimer’s disease, so the key of course, according to Dr. Hammond is identifying it and speaking to your physician.

Below are some early signs of Alzheimer’s disease:



Trouble with everyday tasks, like following a recipe you’ve known for years

Repeating stories or questions over and over

Personality changes: anxious, confused, fearful, suspicious or depressed

Confusion about appointments—time and place

Loss of interest or apathy

Communication problems, such as stopping abruptly in mid-sentence or struggling to think of words or names of objects

If you feel like you are experiencing any of these, speak to your general practitioner about getting some advanced testing.

Great news is that this new drug targets the amyloid in the brain, which is considered a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. Identifying these signs and symptoms quickly and starting on this drug is critical to slowing the progress of the disease.

About 6.7 million people in the United States, 65 and older, were living with disease last year, and that number is projected to increase to 13.8 million by 2060.