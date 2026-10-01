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Heavy rain floods roads as storms move across Palm Beach County

The National Weather Service in Miami issued flood advisories and special marine warnings Thursday afternoon as heavy rain and thunderstorms moves into the Treasure Coast and the Palm Beaches
Flooding in Delray Beach Oct 1 afternoon storms.jpeg
Eric Pasquarelli/WPTV
Heavy rains flood streets in Delray Beach, Fla. on Oct. 1, 2026.
Flooding in Delray Beach Oct 1 afternoon storms.jpeg
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PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Heavy rain flooded roads in Delray Beach and Lake Worth Beach Thursday afternoon as the National Weather Service issued flood advisories and special marine warnings.

WATCH BELOW: Heavy rain floods roads across Palm Beach County

Heavy rain floods roads across Palm Beach County

A much wetter weather pattern moved into the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches, bringing more frequent showers and thunderstorms, including some heavy downpours.

WPTV has been tracking storms across Palm Beach County, which brought flooding from Delray Beach to West Palm Beach and Lake Worth Beach.

Web wx Oct. 1, 2026

Weather

FORECAST: Could widespread rain last through the weekend?

Walter Kelley

The WPTV First Alert Weather team said Thursday started mostly cloudy and humid, with showers likely, especially along the Treasure Coast. Rain became more widespread as the day went on, with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms developing.

Some storms could pack a punch with very heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. West Palm Beach could expect high rain chances throughout the day.

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