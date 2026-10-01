Heavy rain floods roads as storms move across Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Heavy rain flooded roads in Delray Beach and Lake Worth Beach Thursday afternoon as the National Weather Service issued flood advisories and special marine warnings.

WATCH BELOW: Heavy rain floods roads across Palm Beach County

Heavy rain floods roads across Palm Beach County

A much wetter weather pattern moved into the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches, bringing more frequent showers and thunderstorms, including some heavy downpours.

WPTV has been tracking storms across Palm Beach County, which brought flooding from Delray Beach to West Palm Beach and Lake Worth Beach.

Weather FORECAST: Could widespread rain last through the weekend? Walter Kelley

The WPTV First Alert Weather team said Thursday started mostly cloudy and humid, with showers likely, especially along the Treasure Coast. Rain became more widespread as the day went on, with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms developing.

Some storms could pack a punch with very heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. West Palm Beach could expect high rain chances throughout the day.