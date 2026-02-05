Haitian TPS holders face new challenge as Florida denies driver's license renewals

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Thousands of Haitians relying on Temporary Protected Status are facing a new challenge as many are being turned away when trying to renew their Florida driver's licenses, despite a federal judge blocking the Trump administration's plan to end the program.

WPTV received a news tip from a South Florida woman who said she went with her husband, a TPS holder, to their local DMV to renew his driver's license, but he was turned away.

Local advocate Jennifer Jones said she has been receiving calls from concerned TPS holders since the confusion began.

"I've received at least a dozen calls of people asking, what can I do now?" Said Jones.

While a federal judge blocked the Trump administration's plan to end TPS, bringing some relief to Haitian nationals, Jones said uncertainty remains.

"Until the administration can figure out exactly how to legally go about what they're trying to do, we're still in limbo," Jones said.

WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache spoke with a woman over the phone who did not want to be identified. She said her husband was one of many TPS holders unable to renew their licenses on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, my husband was turned down. He was unable to get his license today," she said. “They turned him down and they turned other people down. The state of Florida did not give them authorization to renew licenses regardless of the court order that is in place."

I reached out to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and the Governor's office seeking answers on why renewals are being denied, but have not yet received a response.

However, Jones explained there's no clear direction from state officials.

"Without a federal directive stating that it must be extended or reviewed, states are not obligated to honor the stop of termination," Jones said.

The driver’s license renewal denials are impacting families in multiple ways.

"So, they can't drive themselves to work, drop off their kids at school. They're in fear that if they do drive and they get pulled over without a valid driver's license, they can be ticketed. Even arrested and detained," said Jones.

The Trump administration has continued to criticize the judge's decision, saying TPS is not permanent. Meanwhile, many are hoping for an extension of their asylum status and the ability to safely move around.

"So, I just pray that the state, the DMV, has something to say about this and allow people to renew their licenses," Jones said.