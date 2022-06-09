Gun control is divisive topic even for those with weapons

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As Congress works to find a bipartisan way to approach current gun legislation, the talk of change is a divisive topic even for those closely tied to weapons, including stores like Palm Beach Shooting Center.

On Wednesday, survivors of recent mass shootings shared their stories during a Hosue committee hearing Wednesday.

"I believe in the Second Amendment, and I think that people need to protect yourself and the people you love but I don't think you need to use big firearms," said John Palacios, a self-defense attorney with US Law Shield.

Palacios represents people who have fired a weapon in self-defense and says 90% of his cases involve smaller handguns.

Palacios is in favor or restricting sales of guns like AR-15's.

"We cannot argue that AR's and things like that are hunting tools," said Brandon Rizzo, a firearms instructor who disagrees with Palacios on restrictions. "When it comes down to what they're talking about in Congress, if there is a real lean towards 'we're going to put more regulations on this.' It's going to be like anything else; there's going to be a mass run to get things before it gets strict."

At Palm Beach Shooting Center, manager Ruben Nieves has seen a steady flow of gun sales in recent weeks.

"Daily 3-5 maybe. So take that into a week maybe 30 guns a week,"

Store personnel say they follow all rules on gun sales and want more focus on mental health.

"There is a line that can be crossed and where is that line in the sand, when is one person crazy compared to the next?" Nieves said.

The store offers safety courses and other educational resources, and personnel they'll adjust with whatever congress decides.

"It's a great responsibility. Once you do have one you take on that chance of having to use it," Nieves said.

Nieves says they'd like to see mental health resources prioritized and have them be required to have those along with training.

