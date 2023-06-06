Guatemalan-Maya Center helping immigrants fleeing Florida

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The Guatemalan-Maya Center said there's been a surge of people needing help, including relocation, because they are fearful of the state's new immigration legislation, SB1718, which takes effect July 1.

"I have a fear of what could happen to me, my family," construction worker Ernesto Juan-Ramirez from Guatemala said. "I could go to another state, and I could have another opportunity instead of staying here and risking it all."

Ramirez said he doesn't have papers to work, but said he has sacrificed too much to be in this country to leave.

He's hopeful things will change by July. Otherwise he is prepared to move.



"If I stay here and I don't have work, I'm going to be homeless. I'm not here to be homeless so that's why I started debating if I was going to leave," Ramirez said.



He's been working with GMC in Lake Worth Beach on what his next steps should be.

Scripps News Migrants, advocates say new Florida law will greatly hurt labor market Axel Turcios

The GMC usually serves 1,000 families a month but because of the legislation the need has become 1,300 plus.

"Right now, it's all over the place," Danna Torres with the GMC said. "They're just going wherever they may have family, wherever they feel that they can reach, how much gas do we have in the tank, how far can we go.

"A lot of them are leaving for surrounding states, which are not much better than Florida."

The GMC members have been contacting similar resource centers in states, including Georgia, Alabama and Texas, and compiling a list of resources for families.



"As we make the recommendations or as we find the organization, we call to go through that experience so that way we know exactly where to send people, what information to give them," Torres said.

They've also launched a fundraiser to help families afford to drive to places are more immigrant friendly, the GMC said.

"Obviously being undocumented in the states there's always a risk so there's nowhere you can go where you're going to be safe but you're going to have more access to resources," Torres said. "Colorado has been one of those states, New Jersey has been one of those. It's tricky because they might have better policies and legislation, but they might not have resources and services available like New York."



They'd like to give each family a $1,000 emergency fund to cover gas, food, car maintenance and housing when they relocate.



"We don't want our families to leave but if you feel like you have to leave, we want to make sure you're doing it in the right way," Torres said.



"Our undocumented residents they bring so much value to our community, and it's not necessarily labor value," Said Torres. "So we're going to see those impacts in the next couple of months.

The GMC is also calling on local attorneys to volunteer their time to answer questions and provide legal advice for those impacted.

