Graduation joy turns to tragedy for 3 families as Florida approaches '100 deadliest days of summer'

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Graduation season is supposed to be filled with celebrations and dreams about the future. For several South Florida families, those plans have been replaced with heartbreak after a string of deadly crashes claimed three young people in Palm Beach and Martin counties.

WATCH: '100 deadliest days' start with 3 graduate deaths

'100 deadliest days' start with 3 graduate deaths

The deaths come as the region enters what safety experts call the "100 deadliest days of summer," a stretch from Memorial Day to Labor Day when fatal crash rates historically spike across the country, and more young people are on the roads.

Kevin Hudson, 35, had recently completed his program at West Technical Center. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies say Hudson was in the wrong lane when his vehicle struck a semi-truck in Belle Glade on Thursday.

His sister, Lakivia Hudson, said the moment she learned of his death brought her to her knees.

Earlier in the week, she had been filled with pride watching her brother reach his milestone. The grief that followed was immediate and overwhelming.

"I felt like I wanted to die. I felt like a part of me have died... Just fell to my knees, screaming by myself in disbelief that this has happened to my brother," Lakivia said.

For Lakivia, the loss carries a particular weight. She said she always saw herself as her brother's protector.

"I was his protector, and I feel like I failed him," she said.

Kevin leaves behind three children.

"My brother was a phenomenal father of three lovely kids that he leaves behind," Lakivia said. "I don't even know how to move forward from here."

Region Martin County Teen killed in crash hours before his high school graduation Michael Hoffman

Kevin was not the only recent graduate whose life was cut short. Eighteen-year-old Chris Brooks was killed in a Martin County crash on Thursday, just hours before he was set to walk at his graduation ceremony. Like Hudson, Brooks was not there when his name was called.

Less than two weeks ago, 16-year-old ToryAnn McFarlane was killed in a crash on I-95 near Riviera Beach, just two days after she graduated. A loved one described the pain of knowing their last moment together was one of celebration.

"My last memory of her is watching her cross that stage," they said.

Traffic News Teen who graduated 2 days ago killed in crash on I-95 in Riviera Beach Kayla McDermott

Alejandro Ortiz, an instructor with U Drive It Driving School, said the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day brings a significant and consistent increase in fatal crashes as more young drivers are on the roads.

"There's a lot of more accidents happening," Ortiz said.

Ortiz urged all drivers to stay alert, noting that many crashes are caused not by the driver themselves but by others sharing the road.

"You have to pay attention to others around you, because most of the accidents don't even happen because of you. You know, it could be because of somebody else," Ortiz said.

For the families of Hudson, Brooks, and McFarlane, those warnings came too late. Instead of graduation parties, they are now planning funerals.

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