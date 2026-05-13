I-95 North reopens after deadly crash at Blue Heron Boulevard exit

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash shut down all lanes of I-95 North in a portion of Palm Beach County for hours early Wednesday.

The accident occurred just after midnight at the Blue Heron Boulevard exit near Riviera Beach.

Northbound traffic was being diverted off the Blue Heron exit as Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) investigated the crash. All lanes reopened shortly after 6 a.m., almost six hours after the incident occurred.

WPTV has reached out to FHP for more information on the crash and will update this article when more details become available.