Going to the airport this weekend? Why travel groups recommend getting there early

According to AAA, 70.9 million people will travel more than 50 miles from their home during the Independence Day holiday.

It’s about a 5% increase from 2023, but travel app Hopper says Americans will spend 40% more on airfare this holiday season.

Regardless, AAA predicts more Americans will travel through an airport this year compared to last year. It recommends showing up to airports two hours early.

“Airports will be packed throughout the week. AAA recommends arriving two hours early, reserving parking ahead of time, and traveling with carry-on luggage versus checked bags to save time and money,” said media relations manager Aida Diaz in a press release.

The travel agency also recommended drivers should hit the road in the morning.

“Drivers in large metro areas can expect the worst traffic delays on Wednesday, July 3, as they leave town, and Sunday, July 7, as they return,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX, in a press release. “Road trips over the holiday week could take up to 67% longer than normal. Travelers should monitor 511 services, local news stations and traffic apps for up-to-the-minute road conditions.”

Krystal Gibson, who's in Delray Beach for the holiday and an extra week, said she’s from Knoxville. She came to town because it’s a family tradition to use a time share in the area and she loves the beaches.

“It was very, very busy,” Gibson said of the beach. “…I love the fact that they keep it clean. They keep it safe and that’s important to us.”

Tammy Billups, who was also on the beach, said she came from Richmond, Virginia. She said the beach was busy, but it didn’t matter.

“Fourth of July is always a big draw in Delray,” Billups said. “…I like people. But if you don’t like people that might be a problem. But, it’s all good."