Girl, 10, recognized by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for helping homeless

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 10-year-old girl is being honored for making a difference in the lives of many on the streets in Palm Beach County.

With a goal to tackle a prevalent problem in our area, Cassadee Wood has devoted the past few years to making care packages for the homeless community.

Her mom said it started three years ago when instead of asking for gifts for her birthday, she asked for money to give to those in need.

For her most recent birthday, she worked with the Palm beach County Sheriff’s Office homeless intervention team to distribute 20 care packages to the homeless across the county.

Now, the sheriff’s office is recognizing Wood for her selflessness and acts of kindness.

“It made me feel sad that you see them on the side of the road asking for money and stuff, so they can get themselves some things,” Wood said.

“A lot of people have a heart for the homeless but it’s not too often when you deal with children,” Cpl. Adrian Maldonado said. “If you think about her mindset, where she’s at at 10 years old, she’s not only going to excel in life but just as a human being. Mom and dad raised a good one there.”

As a delayed birthday gift, PBSO is planning to take Wood to Boomers.

PBSO has also offered to pay for her tuition after Wood said she wants to be a police officer when she grows up.