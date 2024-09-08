Furry Friends Humane, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control team up to rescue 21 dogs in filthy conditions

PALM CITY, Fla. — 21 dogs are now on the road to recovery after being rescued from horrible conditions at a Loxahatchee home Tuesday.

If you look at some of the chihuahua-mix dogs now, you would never suspect the conditions they came from.

“Worse than horrible conditions,” said Cassandra Holm, ranch animal care coordinator at Furry Friends Humane in Palm Beach County. “The conditions were so bad it looked like the walls were crawling because of the bugs, the smell was just horrific.”

They were discovered living alone in a filthy barn with bugs, feces and the skeletal remains of other animals. Furry Friends Humane and Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control worked together to get them sheltered.

“They were absolutely filthy, they were screaming and—it was yelping and yelling and they were horrified. They’d been there for a couple days from what we understand, completely alone,” said Holm.

Conditions that left a traumatic impact on so many of the dogs.

"We do have a couple that are very, very, terrified still, so our team is working really, really hard to, you know, get some trust in them,” added Holm.

It’s an issue that Holm said is fairly common. She explained shelters throughout the area are bursting at the seams and these cases don't help.

“Most of our shelters are at capacity right now,” she said. “You know, it’s unfortunately a never-ending cycle and so the faster they go, the faster we can save more lives.”

We're told one of the dogs just gave birth to a litter of three puppies.

Right now, the dogs are undergoing medical care at the Furry Friends Ranch in Palm City.

They need people who would be willing to foster them as they finish going through treatment.

“Some of them are acclimating really, really well some of them will be up for adoption within the next couple of weeks,” said Holm.

The organization is urging people to come forward if they are interested in adopting, providing a happy home and a little love that the dogs never had before.