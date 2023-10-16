Fundraisers, events in Palm Beach County support Israel

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Fundraisers and events in Palm Beach County to support Israel have taken place since Israel was attacked eight days ago by Hamas, including Sunday in West Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens.

Multiple restaurants are hosting fundraisers for Israel this week. It comes after several rallies in support of Israel across Palm Beach County this past week.

Way Beyond Bagels at 9858 Clint Moore Rd #122 in Boca Raton is creating blue and white bagels to match the Israeli flag. It says on Facebook all proceeds from those sales will go to the JDC, which a nonprofit focusing on helping Jews.

Heather Musiello/Wat Beyond Bagels

Blue and white bagels by Way Beyond Bagels west of Boca Raton in support of Israel.



Temple Beth Torah in Wellington is raising money to help paramedics through a nonprofit. Sushi by Boū, which has locations in West Palm Beach and Boca Raton, said it will donate 100% of all its revenues on Sunday and Monday to a different nonprofit.

The Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County created its own donation page to support victims, rebuild infrastructure and provide trauma care through partners.

These types of fundraisers come after several events to support Israel during the past week. Those events continued Sunday as several hundred people rallied in West Palm Beach in support of Israel and a few dozen people made cards for Israeli soldiers at the Mendel Jewish Community Center in Palm Beach Gardens.

Carolyn Yasuna, who was at the rally in West Palm Beach, said she went to three other events to support Israel last week. She said the sense of community helps process shocking images.

Khalil McLean/WPTV Carolyn Yasuna went to the rally in West Palm Beach and was at other events to support Israel last week.



"It gives comfort to people to not be in their homes watching hours and hours and hours of terrible footage that is just heartbreaking and so upsetting," Yasuna said.

Steve and Carol Winig, who are from Palm Beach County, saw the results of the attack in person because they took a trip to Israel when the attack occurred.

Khalil McLean/WPTV Steve Winig, who was in Israel during the attack, attended a solidarity event in West Palm Beach.



"It was so emotionally traumatic," Steve Winig said. "It was actually quite difficult to cope."

Heidi Hyman, who was at the event at the Jewish Community Center, said her cousin is still in Israel. She said it's frustrating to not see other groups, like the LGBTQ and Black Communities, overwhelmingly supporting Israel after showing her support.

"Why is nobody speaking up?" Hyman said. "I don’t get it. It’s so confusing and it’s disturbing."

Khalil McLean/WPTV Heidi Hyman, who was at the event at the Jewish Community Center in Palm Beach Gardens, said her cousin is still in Israel.



The South Florida Muslim Federation said it opposes the violence and terrorizing of civilians on both sides. It said 2023 had been one of the deadliest years for Palestinians killed by Israel before the war began this past weekend.

"The lack of progress towards addressing the root cause - the ongoing occupation and subjugation of Palestinian people, has only led to suffering and misery," the South Florida Muslim Federation said in a news release last week.