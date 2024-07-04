Freedom 4 Miler honors America's fallen heroes on July 4

TEQUESTA, Fla. — Thursday morning more than 1,000 racers packed the starting line to run and walk the 4 mile route that runs through the heart of Tequesta.

This is the 10th year for the 4th of July tradition. All along the race route, posters and signs celebrating several members of the armed forces who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

On Wednesday, dozens of students packed Constitution Park, hanging the flags and bunting, setting up water stations and popping tents for race day.

The day of service for local students is strategic. According to race host and founder of the Believe With Me Charity Lyette Reback, the students get a lesson in service and freedom.

“We try to make sure they understand a million and half men and women have died in service to this nation,” said Reback.

“It’s important you just get to know a few of those names to understand every opportunity you have comes at a very high cost.”

