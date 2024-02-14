Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach County

Actions

Former PBSO Sheriff Robert Neumann dies at 81

He served from 1996-2000
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Robert Neumann, former PBSO sheriff.png
Posted at 9:15 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 21:15:56-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Robert Neumann, who was Palm Beach County's sheriff from 1997-2000, has died, the agency said Tuesday.

Neumann, 81, of Palm Beach Gardens, died on Feb. 5.

He defeated Sheriff Charles McCutcheon in November 1996.

In 2000, Neumann was beaten by Ed Bieluch, who served until 2004 when he decided not to run again.

Rick Bradshaw was elected in 2004 and is running for a sixth four-year term this year.

"In Loving Memory of Sheriff Robert Neumann it is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Former Sheriff Robert Neumann, a beacon of dedication and service within our community," PBSO said in a news release.

PBSO said Neumann led the PBSO "with unparalleled distinction, having previously served with the FBI. His tenure was marked by dedication, courage, and a deep commitment to the citizens of Palm Beach County."

He is survived by his wife Babs, their children and grandchildren.

No funeral arrangements have been announced.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.